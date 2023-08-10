Sen Mamora hailed, honoured over commitment to safeguard health of Nigerians

…he’s brain behind passage of National Tobacco Control Bill into law, others- Oluwafemi

…lobbyists wanted to stall passage of National Tobacco Control Bill-Sen Mamora

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- FORMER Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora, was hailed by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, for his immense contribution and commitment to safeguard health of Nigerians as a senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District while as member of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly.

CAPPA organised a ‘Thank You Dinner’ in honour of Senator Mamora for his support for public health in Nigeria, which had brought sanity in the health sector.

In an address of welcome, Executive Director, CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said Senator Mamora deserves the honour based on the pivotal roles he played in the Sixth National Assembly leading to the first effort to pass Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Bill into law in 2011.

According to Oluwafemi, though the process of passage of the Tobacco Bill was stalled in the Sixth Assembly, Senator Mamora still played behind the scenes roles which culminated in the bill becoming an Act in 2015 under the Seventh Assembly.

“He was also a strategic pillar for the #Transfatfree Nigeria Coalition in the processes that led to the gazette of the Fats and Oils Regulations 2022 which addresses the consumption of trans fats and its negative health impacts among Nigerians”, he said.

He (Oluwafemi) also made it known that CAPPA’s campaign for the federal government to increase the Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax from N10 per litre of SSB to the World Health Organisation (WHO) -recommended minimum of 20 per cent of final retail price has grained traction due to the Senator’s support at the Ministry of Health where he was Minister of State.

The dinner was graced by eminent dignitaries including serving and former ministers, members of the federal and state houses of assembly and the development and civil society community. They include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, former governor of Ogun state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, Hon. Wale Ahmed, former Women Affairs Minister, Paulen Tallen.

Representatives of the development and the civil society community came from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). The participants took turns to eulogize Senator Mamora and extolled his humility despite having a wealth of knowledge about governance and parliamentary matters.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were Professor Ngozi Azodoh, Director, Federal Ministry of Health, Professor Mustapha Abdullai, and Director-General of the National Agency for Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), among others.

Meanwhile, Senator Mamora who received an Award for his commitment to safeguard health of Nigerians, while responding described the honour and recognition as overwhelming for the part he played to birth laws that promote and protect the health of Nigerians.

Mamora recalled and pointed out that the effort to enact the National Tobacco Control Act in the Sixth Assembly was a tough battle because lobbyists sponsored by the tobacco industry worked assiduously to stall the passage of the law at both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Recollecting his years as Speaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and as Minister, he reminded those entrusted with the leadership in the country to leave behind a legacy to be reckoned with since power is transient.

He explained that his dedication to work is because of his conviction that public office is a public trust, service, and an opportunity to influence decisions on the positive side.