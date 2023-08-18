Sen Barau, Wuse, others to be honoured with 2023 Prestigious ‘Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’

….call for military intervention, force by the ECOWAS unacceptable- Lee

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AHEAD of 2023 United Nations International Day commemoration, Senator Jibrin Barau, Rt. Hon.Ahmed Idris Wuse, Arch. Dr Olumayowa Olurishe, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Ezeh Chinedu, and others are too receive ‘2023 Prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’ by Africa for the Global Awards.

This was disclosed by the Regional Representative for Africa for the Global Awards Amb. Ozuem Esiri, while explaining why the that the day is set aside annually to honour those who have sacrificed their lives and others who had risked their lives for world peace, and giving direction in order to support and deliver aid to people world wide undergoing many humanitarian crises while also congratulating the nominees.

According to Esiri, the Award recognises individuals and organizations who consistently promote peace and humanitarian services in their communities, regions and around the world as we as those who significant contributions in Peace building, human development, refugee assistance, gender equality, sustainable economic development, healthcare and education.

He further stated that the 5th edition of the Awards ceremony will complement the WHD, which will reaffirm commitment to the values and humanitarian principles that guide humanity and show positive stand taken with the communities served.

He said the award which is organised by Excellence One UK, Global Forum for Peace Justice and Human Rights, Centre for Grassroots Development, Soccer for Peace Foundation and other international civil society organizations is focused on recognitions of peace building and service to humanity.

The 2023 UN Peace day theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals” is a call to action that recognizes individual and collective responsibility to foster peace as fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create a culture of peace for all.

Some of the global nominees include, DG. Ayda Ozeren (Turkey) Arthur Kanegis (USA) Helen Jeanalda Peacock (Canada) David Hartsough and David Swanson (USA) Jean Alexandre (France) George Michael (UK) Dr. Surendra M. Mishra (India) Dr. Jiseok Jung (South Korea).

Speaking on behalf of other members, Chairman of the Award Screening Committee, Mr Emmanuel Lee, who spoke on promotion of peace, condemned the call of military intervention and force by the ECOWAS bloc, adding that it will further increase the already huge numbers of refugees in the borders and create more military and political tension in west Africa just as he urged ECOWAS to reconsider their stand through a more peaceful dialogue which remains the best option.

In his message, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around and even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization.”

This event will be held alongside an International Conference on Peace, Security, Humanitarian Aid in African and Beyond which will bring participants from civil society organizations, political leaders, security experts, para-military organizations, peace activists, academia, students, Stakeholders, Peace and Security consultants, researchers as well as professionals from around the world.

The conference will include Keynote lectures, talks and presentations.