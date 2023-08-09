SEMA rescues 30-yr-old suicidal man in Damaturu

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) on Wednesday rescued and saved a 30-years old man (name withheld) in Damaturu, the state capital from an Attempted suicide.

According to eyewitnesses, the survivor is a resident of Hon. Mai Mala Housing Estate Along Gashua Road Damaturu, Yobe State who out of frustration and the economic hardship faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal attempted to take his own life by consuming rat poison.

Alerted by the incident, the men of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) deployed to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital where Doctors administered antidotes, got him treated and counselled the victim.

It was gathered that the message reached SEMA through the local Vigilante group of the Area who were alerted by the survivor’s mother.

As of the point of this report, the survivor is responding to treatment.

The state government also through SEMA has assisted the family with foodstuff to cushion the effects and hardships.

Confirming the report, the Executive Secretary of the YOSEMA, Dr. Mohammed Goje described the incident as unfortunate.

“Yes it is true, but my men were immediately deployed to the scene after we recieved a distress call from some good samaritans. The victim os currently responding to treatment.” Goje stated.