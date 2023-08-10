SEIZED VESSEL: Ex-agitator picks holes in owner’s explanations, insists corruption fighting back

A stakeholder in the pipeline security surveillance contract in the Niger Delta region, who is also an ex-militant leader, Mayor Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has lampooned the owners of a vessel, MT FAISEL that was intercepted on August 2,2023 by operatives of the Tantita Security Services, TSS, the contractor handling the contract of the pipeline security, owned by Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo on behalf of the Federal Government.

Reacting to the report published in a section of the media and credited to one Omowale Ojewande, Akpodoro, in Abuja Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu, should discountenance such ‘tendentious and self serving’ explanations, maintaining that the writer of that piece goofed badly and it is a confirmation that “corruption is fighting back. When you fight corruption, it fights you back.”

The Urhobo-born Mayor said, “If anything, the firm, who he said, its managers were faceless in the unfolding developments should rather have their firm sanctioned for their suspiscious acts on the Nigerian waters particularly in the “fragile Niger Delta territories” where notorious bandits steal crude oil and ferry petroleum products to their haven for sales at the detriment of national interests.

According to the vociferous ex-agitator, the author of the piece threw morality over board as he “drooled and drivel all through the content of his piece in futile efforts at ambushing investigation into what transpired before and after the arrest the MT FRAISEL on that fateful day.”

“But for the need to set the records straight,” Akpodoro said, “there would have been reason to respond to a rant of the agents of the firm” adding that “TSS has saved Nigeria from losing to dealers and wheelers of petroleum products billions of dollars since commencing its security operations in the coast of the Niger Delta region to which the FG is happy.”

He urged the owners of MT FAISEL and the Nigerian Navy to come out clean in the mudslinging created by the purveyors of the suspected stolen petroleum products while expressing worries over the concern of the Navy in the scenario that he argues is strictly a private business interest.

The former warlord questioned what he described as the overbearing interest of the navy over the arrest of a vessel laden with suspicious content, noting that it is surprising that while the ship owners took the back seat in the matter the navy is on the driver’s seat holding brief for a company that compromised shipping standards that warranted it to be flagged down midsea and not without stiff resistance.

The founder of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, said TSS has shown enough competence and capacity to tackle oil theft in Nigerian waters, and to this, Akpodoro said, “Reactionary elements have become paranoid while corruption is aggressively fighting back.”

“This he said is evident in the manner ‘Ojewande’s piece was concocted’ to mislead unsuspecting members of the public and the government,” he said.

“Nigeria,” he said, “Belongs to everyone and that no one is more Nigerian than the other. Therefore, no matter the blackmail from those he described as fifth columnists, it can never derail the good work TSS is doing for fatherland.”