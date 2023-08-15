Security, welfare of citizens is purpose of any leadership — Sultan

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto his Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that provision of security and general welfare of citizens is the purpose of any leadership.

The Sultan made the remarks when he received the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 10 Sokoto Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Daura paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace in Sokoto metropolis.

He said there is a need for peace to support any meaningful development in the society, adding that “we need peace to practice our religions and even worship our creator.”

The Monarch further reiterated that the, purpose of any leadership is to take care of the general welfare of citizens within the society, which include the provision general security, says Sultan.

” It becomes necessary to advice security agencies, including the Police to take security measures towards achieving peaceful coexistence between diverse ethnic and religious bodies.

He assured the visíting AIG of his total, support and cooperation towards securing the zone and beyond, and that the AIG is always welcome to the palace without protocol.

He commended the pedigree of the Zonal AIG and wished him a successful tenure of office.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura, and his management team in the company of the state Commissioner of Police said, he was at the Sultan’s Palace to seek for cordial working relations and partnership with the Sultanate council to strengthened and improved community policing

The AIG further stated that he was also at the palace to formally introduce himself to the Sultan as the new AIG posted to Zone 10 Police Headquarters, Sokoto, and to solicit for the royal father’s continuous support, and collaboration which the Sultanate council had always extended to the Zonal Headquarters.

He said the kinetic approach alone cannot solve the security challenges bedeviling the Zone, therefore there is a need for a holistic approach to mitigate the problems of kidnapping, arm banditry, cattle rustling, and other sundry crimes within the Zone.

” It’s part of my Agenda to implore Community Policing, partnership and intelligence-led policing to solve the problems”.