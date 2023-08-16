Security, welfare of citizens are leadership’s purpose — Sultan

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto his Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that provision of security and general welfare of citizens is the purpose of any leadership.

The Sultan said this when he received Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10, Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Daura, who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Sokoto metropolis.

He said there was need for peace to support any meaningful development in the society, adding that “we need peace to practice our religions and even worship our creator.

“It becomes necessary to advise security agencies, including the Police, to take security measures towards achieving peaceful coexistence between diverse ethnic and religious bodies,” he said.

He assured the visiting AIG of his total support and cooperation towards securing the zone and beyond, and that the AIG is always welcome to the palace without protocol.

He commended the pedigree of the Zonal AIG and wished him a successful tenure of office.

Earlier, AIG Daura, who came with a team, including the state Commissioner of Police, said he was at the Sultan’s palace to seek cordial working relations and partnership with the Sultanate council.

The AIG further stated that he was also at the palace to formerly introduce himself to the Sultan as the new AIG posted to Zone 10 Police Headquarters, Sokoto and to solicit for the royal father’s continuous support.

He said the kinetic approach alone cannot solve the security challenges bedeviling the Zone, therefore there is need for a wholistic approach to mitigate the problems of kidnapping, arm banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes within the Zone.

“It’s part of my agenda to implore community policing, partnership and intelligence led policing to solve the problems,” the Police boss said.