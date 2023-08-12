Security: Don’t disappoint Nigerians on sacred trust repose on you — Tinubu tells cadets

By Bashir Bello, KANO

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told graduating cadets of the 5th Regular Course at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, not to disappoint Nigerians on sacred trust reposed on them to provide and ensure adequate security in the country.

The President made the call during the Passing Out Parade of the 169 cadets of the 5th Regular Course in Nigerian Police Academy, POLAC, Wudil in Kano State.

Tinubu represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima called on the cadets to discharge their duties diligently and professionally while calling on them to place priority on justice over compromise, accountability over corruption and equity over self-interest.

He urged the cadets to stay vigilant, united and tuned to the ideas that make the police exemplary of honour and integrity while discharging their responsibility.

According to him, “our country places it confidence on you from this moment and this is a sacred trust you must not disappoint.

“You are nomore exclusively affiliated to your parents or families, neither are you confined to your village or Kano State, you are now a part of the Nigerian mission. And you will serve it and remain optimistic ready to make the highest level of dedication as the situation demands.

“We must do our best within our capacity to ensure that there is an improvement in the security of lives, properties and investments of our people and foreign investors.

“We must treat all citizens fairly and uphold their human rights regardless of their background. Our actions must exemplify the highest ethical standard as we safeguard the rule of law.

“There could have been a better time to remind you of what lies ahead. You are leaving here bearing the promise and oath to be the uncompromising guardians of your fatherland.

“This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat security challenges in Nigeria. And our synergy is the surest ticket to our destiny.

“We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas. First, we are investing on our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capability and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training and equipment to bolster our police force and other security agencies.

“Simultaneously, we are enhancing our intelligence and information-sharing system on both national and international levels.

“The determination to address the security challenges necessitate operative endeavours with other neighbouring countries hence we are establishing an alliance to enable tackling of Trans-Sahara threats,” Tinubu stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar urged the cadets to be good ambassadors of the academy and Nigerian Police force while charging them on professionalism.

“Therefore, I urge you to discharge your responsibilities sincerely, professionally and diligently. Your exceptional training, which is grounded in an excellent academic discipline, should in all contexts be effectively displayed in the service of this great country, especially in the fight against crimes, corrupt practices and terrorism.

“As you prepare to step out into the field of service, always remember the sacred trust that has been placed upon your shoulders. You are not just uniformed individuals enforcing the law, but the embodiment of justice, the defenders of peace, order and national security. Each interaction you have with members of the public will shape their perception of the Nigeria Police Force. Therefore, treat every encounter with respect, empathy, fairness and patriotism,” the Commandant, AIG Abubakar however stated.