Security agencies, Tantita shouldn’t work at cross-purpose — CHURAC

By Emma Amaize

The Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, has cautioned security agencies shielding oil facilities in the Niger Delta region not to work at variance with the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, a private security contractor, engaged by the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL.

Chair, Board of Trustees, BoT, CHURAC, Cleric Alaowei, in a statement, yesterday, said, “We also appeal to security agencies protecting oil facilities to partner with the TSSNL. A situation where the company works at cross-purpose with some vested interest in the cartel is not good, especially if the security agencies appear to be taken side with the cartel is not good.”

“As much as we know, TSSNL is only discharging its responsibility to the nation. Therefore, security agencies in the oil sector should at all times work with the company.

“Nigerians, and indeed the international community are happy that the company is fighting the menace not minding whose ox gored. That is the only way the country can nip crude oil theft in the bud.

“The private security company deserved all commendations for ridding the region of oil theft. Since the NNPCL awarded an oil pipeline surveillance contract to the company, owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, illegal bunkering activities are becoming outdated.

“Men and officers of the private security firm are daily combing the creeks and the deep tropical forests, including the high seas in the region, to detect illegal bunkering activities. The manifestation of the company’s determined but suicidal efforts is the increased outputs of our daily crude oil production.

“While the oil companies and their regulatory agency, the NNPCL are celebrating this achievement, it is imperative that the Federal Government renew the contract of the company with an upward review of the contract sum.

“President Tinubu should not allow the situation to return to the worst-case scenario before Tompolo’s Tantita took up the gauntlet to embark on this dangerous journey of securing the nation’s critical assets.

“We, therefore, lend our voice to other well-meaning Nigerians for the renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract for the company. Only Tompolo can do this enormous sacrifice for the country.”