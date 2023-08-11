Sean Dampte performs in Ghana, premiers new song, ‘Go Low’

The excitement in Accra, Ghana, reached a crescendo as the highly acclaimed UK-based singer, Sean Dampte, took the stage alongside Ghanaian sensations Camidoh and Sista Afiah at the much-awaited YFM Ghana Show. The annual entertainment extravaganza, hosted by the esteemed YFM, brought together an enthusiastic crowd of music lovers and fans to witness a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances.

Sean Dampte, known for his soulful and authentic music, treated his Ghanaian fans to an unforgettable night as he performed to the joy and admiration of the audience. The concert marked a special occasion as it coincided with the release of his latest single, “See Finish,” which has been met with resounding applause from fans and music enthusiasts alike. This weekend, fans will also get to enjoy another release titled ‘Go Low’ featuring Grammy award winner, Ghetto Boy.

With a growing discography of hits that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, Sean Dampte’s journey in the music industry is a testament to his hard work and artistic brilliance. Beyond his musical talents, he is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts. Earlier, he donated the proceeds from his recent hit single, “Jejely,” to a Ukrainian charity.

electrifying performances that left the audience craving for more.

As the countdown continues for his highly anticipated London edition of the live concert, Sean Dampte Live In Concert (SDLIC), fans around the world eagerly await this remarkable celebration of music and talent.

Sean Dampte’s music transcends borders, resonating with audiences through authentic storytelling inspired by real-life experiences. His unique approach to music and heartfelt lyrics have garnered him a loyal and ever-growing fan base. His music is a testament to the power of music to connect people and bring joy to their lives.

With “For My Head” and “ See Finish” making waves on the music scene and Sean Dampte’s continued commitment to using his music for positive impact, fans can expect even more remarkable moments with his single ‘Go Low’. As his music continues to touch hearts and transcend borders, Sean Dampte remains a beacon of inspiration in the music industry.