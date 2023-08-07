Sea port, new cities to emerge in S’East soon – Iwuanyanwu

By Steve Oko

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disclosed that efforts were on by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization and the necessary stakeholders to build sea port in the South East.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who made the disclosure in a chat with our Correspondent Monday evening, said that South East deserved to have a functional sea port considering the heavy investment and engagement of the people in trade and commerce.

He expressed optimism that efforts to the engage the necessary stakeholders concerning the proposal would be successful.

” Very soon we will build new cities in Igbo land. We also expect a sea port. We want Igbo land to be attractive, and our children to be proud of Igbo land before I die.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu who expressed concern over the frustrations among Igbo youths, said Ohanaeze was committed to providing the needed environment to rekindle their hope.

He strongly appealed to Igbo youths to remain peaceful and sustain their enterprising spirit and ingenuity which had made them survive over the years even under harsh conditions.

” We want to give hope and future to our youths so that even after our death they will be proud of us and Igbo land.

” Time has come for us to change the narrative and leave an enduring legacy for the youths.

” We must industrialise our land and stop waiting for anybody. Now is the time”, Iwuanyanwu said

Chief Iwuanyanwu further hinted that the moribund Nkalagu cement industry might be coming back on stream before the end of the year.

He said that the committee he earlier inaugurated with that mandate had made significant progress.

According to him, with the abundance of lime stone which is the major raw material for cement production in the South East, the zone can supply the whole of Africa with cement.

” We have lime stone in abundance in the South East. Nkalagu cement industry will soon be revived. We can supply the whole of Africa with cement.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu decried the absence of any functional oil refinery or gas industry in the South East despite the huge oil deposit in the zone.

” In Igbo land, we are sitting on top of the largest gas reserve in Africa. They need to be developed to provide job opportunities for our youths .”

Chief Iwuanyanwu hinted of plans for massive investment in the agric sector reminiscent of the agric revolution by the late Premiere of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara.

” With agriculture alone, we don’t even need oil anymore. By the time we start our agric revolution, Igbo land will become the pride of Africa”.

Chief Iwuanyanwu further hinted of the plans of Ohanaeze to revive Igbo culture and make it a major export product in the country, disclosing that already a committee headed by the Obi of Onitsha,HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe has been inaugurated to facilitate that.