SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS: Lagos schools win Project iCommunity STEAM contest

By Tunde Oso

ORGANISERS of Project iCommunity STEAM Competition have splashed N1.95 million to winners of its just-concluded contest declared after a thorough screening.



Project iCommunity STEAM contest was an initiative of Chevron Nigeria Limited,CNL in partnership with Nigerian National Petroleum Limited, NNPCL and STEAM Fun Fest to test and equip public school students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.



The contest, which was was in partnership with Lagos State had over 500 public school students under Lagos Education District III participated, from where Lagos State Senior Model College, Badore emerged overall winner for its exceptionally innovative battery-powered hot water bottle project, winning N1milliion.

Other innovations rewarded in the contest included a wireless CCTV camera by Kuramo Senior College High School, Victoria Island which cane second and got rewarded with a prize of N500, 000, King Ado Senior High School came third with Wooden Walking Way project and got a prize of N250, 000 while Girls Senior Academy Lagos Island with its Educational Learning App, and Government Senior College Ikoyi with its solar-powered electric bulbs emerged 4th and 5th respectively both winning N100,000.

Speaking, representative of STEAM Fun Fest, Wale Ogunjobi said the objective of the initiative was to ignite a profound passion for learning, problem-solving, and innovation among the young minds in Lagos.

“We are so excited by the various projects that the children came up with after the design training. They applied the critical thinking and problem solving gained and we are proud of all the projects. We can’t wait to see the great things these children would accomplish in future”, he said.

Appreciating the sponsors, Ogunjobi said,” we are grateful to CNL, NNPCL and Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf Limited (TNOS). Their commitment to nurturing the talents of young students and promoting education in Lagos is greatly appreciated.”

The initiative kicked-off with a training session for 20 teachers and four weeks of design thinking training for students in 10 schools across the district.