School administrators urged to invest more in digital education 

By Etop Ekanem

An educator and digital entrepreneur, Joyce Ugbosu, has stressed the need for school directors, administrators and proprietors to introduce digital learning into their curriculum.

Ugbosu spoke at briefing while highlighting her contribution to the tech and education space in Nigeria.

Ugbosu, who works in the tech/education space is founder of Infosys Digital Solutions and Lakewood British School, said “research shows that early introduction of digital learning to children has immense advantages and can set a child ahead of their peers. Appropriate use of digital learning can enhance children’s cognitive development, promote creativity, encourage problem-solving skills, and improve critical thinking and access to educational resources. It can also enhance personalised learning experience.”

She called on “government to do all in its power to invest in the educational sector with an emphasis on providing funding support to school owners towards providing infrastructure that aids digital learning in elementary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“In 2016, education got 7.9 per cent of the budget. This was reduced to 6.1 per cent in 2017 before it was increased to 7.1 per cent in 2018. Allocation to the sector nosedived to 6.5 per cent in 2020 while it got 5.7 and 5.4 per cent in 2021 and 2022 respectively.