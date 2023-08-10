Save Naira from further slide, Tinubu told

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent steps to save the Nigerian Naira from further slid.

The group warned that the slid in the Naira is taking its toll on Nigerians and pushing more Nigerians into poverty due to skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

The CERON in a statement issued Thursday by its Secretary, Francis Odiir warning that the slid in the Naira was making life miserable for all Nigerians.

Odiir opined that apart from the economic implication of allowing a free fall of the Naira, the country’s currency represents its pride “that is why the daily slid in the value of the Naira should be a source of concern for our leaders.

“We expect that the economic team of the President should advise him appropriately. They cannot just watch and allow this to continue. No doubt the idea of allowing the Naira float is good but the government should play its part to ensure that our currency is not battered. It is done everywhere in the world.

“All encumbrances to ensuring that people access foreign exchange from the banks should be removed. There are complains about insistence on tax clearance before accessing foreign exchange, that should be addressed immediately.

“The government must take steps to discourage the high patronage the black marketers of foreign exchange or Bureau De Change operators are enjoying at the movement in order to save the Naira.

“It is unacceptable to allow our Naira slide to over N900 to a Dollar. It does make sense at all. The government is failing to realise that Nigerians are just managing to breathe. Life is now unbearable in this country and further slid in the value of the Naira is aggravating the hardship and pains Nigerians are going through at the moment. Something should be done urgently in the interest of the poor masses.”