Saudi Pro League kicks off after summer spending spree

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Saudi Pro League kicked off on Friday in the game between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazem after a summer spending spree of about $500m on players and coaches from top European leagues.

In the first game of the season on Friday, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Hazem 3-1, with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scoring a debut hat-trick.

The league now boasts top stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N’golo Kante, and Roberto Firminho, among others.

On April 14, 2022, the Saudi Football Federation confirmed that the number of teams in the Pro League for the 2023–24 season will be expanded from 16 to 18.

At the end of the 2022–23 season, two teams were relegated (Al-Batin and Al-Adalah), with four teams (Al-Ahli, Al-Okhdood, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Hazem) gaining promotion.

In January 2022, Al-Nassr signed former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, a move that is believed to have ‘paved the way for other football stars from Europe.’

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced in June that it will take ownership of the country’s four leading football clubs: Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.

Al-Ittihad Club will begin its title defense on Monday against Al-Raed.