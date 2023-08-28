Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet: We’ll protest to Lagos Assembly if… – Group

•Seeks reconsideration of dropped nominees

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Humanity Services Project, HSP, yesterday, urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to reconsider and approve the names of the commissioner-nominees forwarded to them by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Assembly had rejected 17 and confirmed 22 commissioner-nominees.

Those rejected include Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs Folashade Ambrose, Ms Barakat Bakare, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, Engr. Olalere Odusote, Dr Rotimi Fashola, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Sam Egube, Mr Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Mosopefolu George, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi, Dr Olumide Oluyinka.

The HSP, in its reaction, expressed worries that the majority of those dropped are good hands that assisted the governor to perform in his first term in office, adding that they must have been tested and trusted.

Convener of the organization, Mr Linus Okoroji, in a statement, said the governor is “in the best position to know who has satisfied him in his first term among those he wants to return.”

He, however, warned that any attempt to force the governor to change his mind would amount to “arm-twisting that may not augur well for the polity.”

Okoroji also urged the governor to represent the names to the Assembly in the interest of the state.

He said: “We want to remind the House of the importance of the better second term the governor has promised. All hands are supposed to be on deck for him to achieve his promise as a man who always walks his talk. We appeal to the lawmakers to strive hard to ensure that the executive/legislative synergy is sustained and strengthened for the good of the people.

“We, therefore, warn that, if the needful is not done to the satisfaction of the group and the generality of the good people of the state, a huge peaceful protest could not then be ruled out because we would not fold our arms and allow anybody to play politics with the fate of the people.”