Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet: Lagos lawmakers reject 17, clear 22 commissoner, SA nominees

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State House of Assembly, hasconfirmed 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent recently by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and approval.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the day’s sitting on Wednesday, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by a ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed.

He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

Obasa, also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the State.

The confirmation was done through a voice vote as Dr. Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

However, the lawmakers rejected 17 of the nominees.

Those confirmed include:Layode Ibrahim, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

Those not confirmed by the House include: Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Engr. Olalere Odusote; Dr. Rotimi Fashola, Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, Mr. Sam Egube;

Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

“We will continue to do our job, we will continue to do our oversight function,” Obasa stated.

Before the exercise, Mojeed Fatai briefed the House on the outcome of the screening exercise.

Meanwhile, the house adjourned till August 28.