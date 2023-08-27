Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: Intrigues amid moves to clear Omotoso, Adeyoye, others

•Lawmakers in marathon meeting

Exactly 30 days after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu transmitted 39 names to Lagos State House of Assembly for approval to constitute his cabinet, the battle for spots appeared to have reached a nervy dimension as some nominees earlier dropped by the House could be reconsidered for confirmation.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that members of the House had rejected 17 of the 39 cabinet nominees. However, 22 of the nominees were confirmed by the House.

Though, according to sources, some of the nominees were disqualified by the lawmakers due to their alleged inability to account for some financial transactions, as well as lack of participation in party affairs.

Also, some members of the Assembly, who expressed dissatisfaction over apparent exclusion of their councils and party faithful from the list, faulted the exclusion of some parts of the state in the nomination list.

While some urged the House to take another look at the list, others said the nominees’ Local Government Areas should be attached to the list.

However, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, pleaded with his colleagues who expressed dissatisfaction with the list, saying not all the LGAs in the state can produce a commissioner.

Speaking at plenary, Obasa, who agreed that the list of nominees should indicate their LGAs, told his colleagues that although Sanwo-Olu has the prerogative to nominate those that can work with him, it is the duty of the lawmakers to screen and confirm if they meet the prerequisites.

Reconsidered

Meanwhile, strong indications emerged, yesterday, that few of the rejected nominees are likely to be cleared and confirmed when the lawmakers reconvene tomorrow.

Credible sources, who spoke to SundayVanguard, said the APC leadership in Governor’s Advisory Council, with the blessing of President Bola Tinubu, had waded into the matter with the aim of resolving the imbroglio.

The source said some of those who could be re-evaluated include immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works, Aramide Adeyoye, adding that Omotoso, though the last nominee to be screened, is certain to make the list eventually, following intervention by the powers-that-be.