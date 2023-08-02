Sanwo-Olu to close Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for rehabilitation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut and divert traffic at Ilepo

Bus Stop, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alimosho Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, announced this on Wednesday.

Toriola explained that the construction was part of efforts to address the perennial flooding challenge at Ilepo Bus Stop area.

He said there would be traffic diversion at the Kataguwa/Ilepo axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for the construction of culverts starting from Friday, August 4, 2023.

Travel advisory

According to Toriola, “Consequently, the following alternative routes will be available to motorists during the construction period; Traffic from Iyana Ipaja towards Abule-Egba will be diverted to the BRT Lane from Iyana Ipaja.

“Traffic from Iyana Ipaja towards Abule Egba and traffic from Abule-Egba inward Iyana Ipaja will be diverted to service lanes.

“Traffic from Abule-Egba towards Iyana Ipaja will be diverted to the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT lane from Abule-Egba.”

He therefore, urged motorists to be patient as the lane closure is part of the traffic management plan for the construction of drains across Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.