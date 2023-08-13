Sanwo-Olu appoints Adele as new registrar trado-medicine board

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prince, Babatunde Adele as the new Registrar of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board.

The approval of the appointment of Adele was contained in a Letter issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola with the reference number: LGS/HOS/178/XI/91b and dated 12th July, 2023.

Adele who succeeds the former Registrar of LSTMB, Mr. Olorunkemi Kadiku was the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment until his present appointment.

The new Registrar of LSTMB is expected to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of his duties in order to justify the confidence and trust reposed in him by the state government.

Adele had his first and second Degrees from Lagos State University Ojo, Lagos State in Political Science and Masters Degree in Communication Studies respectively.