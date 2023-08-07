Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Nwachuckwu, Osoba, NGE President, others extol Lateef Jakande’s virtues

Late Lateef Jakande

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Olayinka Ajayi & Dickson Omobola

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; former Ogun State Govermor, Aremo Segun Osoba; Gen Ike Nwachukwu (retd); President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Eze Anaba, among others, have extolled the virtues of late Lateef Jakande, describing him as worthy of emulation.

They spoke in Lagos on Monday, at the first Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture, 2023, with the theme: “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His journalism, His Politics.”

Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, in his address, described Jakande’s life as a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

Sanwo-Olu, noting that he lived a life well spent, stated that “Life is not determined by how long one lived but by the number of lives one was able to impact positively.

“I am glad that we are here today to be part of this annual lecture instituted to honour the memory of a great administrator, an elder statesman, and the first civilian governor of our state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“He did not only live long to the ripe age of 91, but his life was a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

“Though the passing of Alhaji Jakande was somewhat painful to us as a State and to individuals who knew him personally because he was, indeed, a man of lovable personality who we wished could live forever, we must give unreserved appreciation to God for blessing us with him and for also giving him the grace to live a life that touched and impacted lives.

“I will like to commend the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, and members of the Guild for deeming it appropriate to initiate the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture in honour of one of the founding fathers and first President of this esteemed body 62 years ago.

He described the theme as apt saying, “There is no gainsaying that both in his profession and his calling, Alhaji Jakande demonstrated visionary leadership and selflessness in the service of the people and humanity generally.

“The Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, which has grown to become a highly respected body in the media industry, is a testament to his vision and exemplary leadership.

“This administration and the good people of Lagos State will forever remember Jakande and his good deeds to Lagosians.

“To immortalise him, our administration established the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy to unleash the potentials of the next generation leaders.

“The Academy was established to immortalise the name of the first civilian governor of our State, whose impact on the generality of our people was outstanding.

“It will provide an avenue for the younger generation to imbibe the ideals and essence of responsive, responsible and selfless leadership which were the hallmarks of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande both in his private and public lives.

“This leadership programme will offer life changing, nonpartisan and meritocratic opportunities to young Nigerians who desire to impact their generation through public service.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this annual lecture will, in addition to immortalising the good name of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, espouse his ideals for the coming generation to imbibe in their professional and public service.”

Abiodun

Abiodun, represented by a consultant, Kayode Akinmade, a former Commissioner in Ondo State, said: “This maiden Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture has come at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of developmental drive and democratic culture of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing.

“Baba Kekere’s penchant and uncompromised stance for professionalism and responsible journalism, coupled with his selfless disposition to serve humanity clearly stood him out of his contemporaries and obviously created a larger than life image for him in the political space and Nigeria’s media industry.

“Today, we gather here to celebrate and honour the memory of an astute administrator, who combined media savvy with ideological perspectives of progressivism to build a foundation of responsive governance in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“Alhaji Jankande’s conception of democratic deliverables should ordinarily serves as a manual for policy makers in Africa in the quest for urbanisation and human capital development.

“It is then a thing of joy for me that the NGE has chosen to honour the legendary memory of a man who represented, and still represents even in death, the very best of Nigerian journalism and statesmanship.

“An ardent apostle of the late sage of Africa, Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, pioneer premier of the defunct Western Region and the best president Nigeria never had, Jakande was an ideological and ethically replica of his political leader and mentor.

“It is, therefore, incontrovertibly correct to say that as the first democratically elected governor of Lagos State, Chief Jakande laid the foundation for modern Lagos, after he had made remarkable landmarks in journalism, details on which would require an entire address on his own.”

Osoba

Speaking, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, described Jakande as the most ‘grassrooted’ governor in the history of Nigeria.

“He was a very serious writer and the first black man to head the International Press Institute.

“He singlehandedly brought International Press Institute, IPI, to Nigeria. NIJ was the hand work Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“On his political life, he created a political clinic in his house. I don’t think any journalist is as grassrooted as Alhaji Lateef Jakande.”

Nwachuckwu

Nwachuckwu, the chairman of the occasion, who recalled his experience with Jakade on the profession, described him as “quiet, resolute man”.

He continued, “As a reporter, he encouraged us to be fearless. It’s a great honour to chair the first annual lecture. Whatever I became on the later years it’s because I worked with Lateef Kayode Jakade.

“Whatever you do remember, follow the path of LTJ who left a light on our feet. His footprints are everywhere.”

NGE President

According to Eze, “Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande (Baba Kekere) lived an impactful live so much so that we can’t talk about the drivers of modern journalism in Nigeria without talking about him. His footprint is everywhere.

“His shadow looms large over our industry. Later we will hear from his associates, his students and those who knew him closely about how gigantic he was.

“Many people who knew him closely would gladly testify that Baba Kekere was an incredible talent whether as a journalist or as a politician. He had a response to everything.

“Baba Kekere devoted his entire professional and political career to advancing the values of liberty and social justice. He also exemplified the values of honesty, integrity, courage, and fairness.

“He told the stories of the powerless, and held the powerful to account. He demonstrated commitment to our journalistic freedom and long-term survival.

“He set up the Guild of Editors in 1961, he founded the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, whose provost, Mr Gbenga Adefaye was the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), and my boss at Vanguard.

“Baba Kekere also founded the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) whose president is in this hall flanked by the chairman of the Lagos chapter.

“The legendary Baba Kekere brought the International Press Institute (IPI), to this country. Talk about impact.

“As I stated in the run up to my election as the president of the Guild, this inaugural Lateef Jakande Lecture is to honour the great man, and to recognise his outstanding achievements.

“At the Guild, we think it’s important to institutionalise a culture of appreciation which at the same time will give us the institutional memory to know how we got to where we are, and how to build on the legacy and accomplishments of the past.

“The state of our industry has resulted in the determined efforts by many to search for contemporary and effective solutions.

“The cost of production has hit the roof; sales falling daily because of a depressed economy. As media managers we have to think of innovative and sustainable solutions.

“The challenges that led the late legend and his associates to form the Guild are still prevalent today. At the same time, the circumstances in which we report, produce, distribute and obtain the news have changed so dramatically.

Calls for repositioning of media

“It is, therefore, our constitutional duty to reposition and revitalise the media, just as Baba Kekere and his colleagues did to meet the challenges of their time.

“Indeed, Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] articulates the meaning and purpose of our profession, and the role we are to play in the country.

“Section 22 provides that, ‘The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people’.

“Therefore, we should find ways of addressing the impact of new technologies in every part of our work as journalists and media practitioners.

“We have to work harder and do more to adjust and adapt to survive and bring our work to new audiences.

“The media must work to ensure the financial and editorial independence of our profession as the fourth estate of the realm, if we are to effectively and efficiently discharge our constitutional duty under Section 22 of holding power to account and upholding human rights and democratic principles.

“This task is more urgent than ever.”