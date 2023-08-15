Home » News » Sani Musa decorates orderly, ASP Suleiman Audu in Abuja
News

August 15, 2023

Sani Musa decorates orderly, ASP Suleiman Audu in Abuja

Sani Musa decorates orderly, ASP Suleiman Audu in Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, Niger East decorating his Orderly, ASP Suleiman Audu with his new rank today at his Maitama Residence, Abuja. Assisting the Senator is Mrs Audu

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.