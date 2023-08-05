Sam Loco resurrects in comedian Femi Babs, says Osofia

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary comic actor, Sam Loco, who died in his sleep in 2011, in a hotel in Owerri Imo state, may have resurrected in one of the Instagram comedians and actor Femi Babs, according to Nkem Owoh popularly called Osofia. Osofia said this, while featuring in a movie alongside Babs, who doubled as the producer as well as the lead character. The yet to be released film, which was shot recently in Enugu also featured Pete Edochie.

The comic actor said watching Babs on set, reminded him of Sam Loco who was an exceptional actor, and always paired with him on set.

According to him, the Osun State-born Instagram comedian bears a striking resemblance to Sam Loco, on set. “When Sam Loco was still alive you may not write a script for both of us. Once we understand the storyline, we will kill it. The statement of fact was what we needed to interpret our roles.

“So, when I came on set, I discovered that the script was lengthy. I became afraid but my fear was assuaged after Femi Babs braced up and assumed the skin of Sam Loco. I am impressed with his acting prowess,” Osofia stated.

Until his death, Sam Loco was known for comic roles in movies. He acted in many movies such as “Game Fools Play” (2007), “Vigilante (1988)” among others. Though Femi Babs has what it takes to step into the big shoes of late movie legend as a writer, MC, producer, actor and comedian, he is well known for his funny videos on Instagram, where he mostly plays a funny pastor.