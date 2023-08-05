Saint Obi begins final home journey

By Benjamin Njoku

The remains of the late Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly called Saint Obi, will be laid to rest in his family compound in Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa in Imo State, the family has announced.

In an obituary poster sighted by NollyNow, the late actor will begin his final journey home on Friday, August 11, 2023, with a candle light service, at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

St Obi’s internment will take place on Friday, August 18, in his country home.

Recall that the family had promised to announce the late actor’s funeral rites after the controversies generated following Mr Zik Zulu Okafor’s article, narrating the circumstances that led to St Obi’s death.

St Obi passed on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after battling a protracted illness.

The actor recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, where he eventually met his untimely death.