Safe Schools: NSCDC trains instructors

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has begun a 2-day training workshop for Safe Schools Instructors and Facilitators with the aim of ensuring that members of the Special Safe Schools Response Squad SSSRS across the country work according to Standard Operating Procedures SOPs.

At the event which had as its theme, ‘Building Capacities for Safe Schools Instructors’, Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi restated the determination of the Corps towards protecting schools in the country.

He said the responsibility of the Special Safe Schools Response Squad SSSRS is to undertake regular patrols and respond to distress calls alongside response units of other relevant agencies as may be directed by the Commander of the Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre.

Represented by his second in command, Deputy Commandant General, DCG Nnamdi Nwinyi, who is in charge of Crisis and Disaster Management, the NSCDC boss tasked the 92 participants to cascade the training down the ladder for the success of the National Safe Schools Project.

“Your responsibility after this workshop is therefore to ensure proper and regular training of members of the SSSRS with the view to ensuring that they function professionally within the provision of the SOP of the Centre as well as other relevant laws.

“I had also directed the Commander of the Centre for immediate devolution of some training programmes to regional, state and local levels.

“To this effect, Safe Schools Coordinators Course has been slated for senior officers of the Corps in the North-East Zone from 6th – 8th September, 2023 while that of North Central Zone is for 18th – 20th September, 2023. Arrangements have also been completed for similar training in all the other Geo-Political Zones and shall be rolled out one after the other”, he added.

The arrangement according to him is in deliberate attempt to decentralize the training from Abuja to states and Local Governments where majority of schools are situated, noting that it will also allow host communities the opportunity to participate in the trainings to be better equipped in supporting the protection of schools in their domain.

Earlier, Commander of the NSSRCC, Dr Tersoo Shaapera, a chief superintendent of corps said the centre is a physical manifestation of intra, inter, and multi-agency collaboration and cooperation, made possible by the Commandant General who brought the military, police, DSS among others together.

The Commander thanked CG for his selfless leadership and commitment in the protection of schools which he noted began from vulnerability survey conducted by the Corps which provided the basis for which safe schools programme in Nigeria is built today.

According to him, the training was another stage of the implementation drive which is to train Special Safe Schools Rapid Response Squad in accordance with Safe Schools Declaration guidelines for kinetics and non-kinetic operations in State and Local Government where majority of the schools are located.

Participants to the training were drawn from the 36 states of the Federation and FCT with resource persons carefully chosen from the security sector, academia, ministries and Civil Society Organizations.