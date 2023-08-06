S/EAST: Nnamdi Kanu moves again, replaces sit-at-home

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

*’It is now Economic Empowerment Day’

By Luminous Jannamike and Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Barely one week after the leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, disowned Finland based Simon Ekpa, the man behind sit-at-home in the South-East, Kanu, yesterday, directed his followers to dedicate every Monday as ‘Economic Empowerment Day’ (EEP) rather than sit at home.

Kanu, also in his handwritten letter to Ekpa, one and a half weeks ago, asked him to stop his followers to end the enforcement of the sit-at-home in Igboland.

Announcing the EED, the IPoB leader, currently in detention and being tried for treason by the Federal Government on account of his alleged secessionist moves, said EED is designed to mobilise resources towards reversing the South-East’s economic decline.

In a statement, yesterday, Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, explained that the EED will focus on improving educational and social conditions, which have been negatively impacted by the prolonged sit-at-home periods.

He stated, “The Economic Empowerment Day is a day for mass mobilization of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp decline in our economic, educational, and social needs.

“During this exercise, Biafrans are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people.”

According to him, the EED initiative aims to help the Eastern region thrive and grow through education, employment, health services, and fostering a sense of identity and community.

He stressed that there is an urgent need to empower Ndigbo to live beyond subsistence, recognizing their global reputation for hard work, resilience, and achievement.

“Through the Economic Empowerment Day, our people and, indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow,” the IPoB spokesperson stressed.

“It is time to rebuild our once-envied Eastern region – peaceful, accommodating, resilient, illustrious, and great – and reclaim our glory among nations.”

In response to the concerns raised about the authenticity of Kanu’s handwritten letter, which conveyed the cancellation of the sit-at-home, the IPOB affirmed that it was not written under duress, compulsion, or influence.

Powerful emphasized, “Anybody questioning the authenticity of the handwritten letter is patently dishonest and not worthy to be called a Biafran. Onyendu is very firm, and unshaken.

“Anybody who claims to know Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will also know that nobody will be courageous enough to coerce him to do anything that will jeopardise the restoration of Biafra.”