S-Court confirms PSC as statutory body responsible for recruitment into NPF

•Judgment in best interest of national security —Arase

Abuja—The Supreme Court has put to rest the lingering argument and confrontation between the Police Force headquarters and the Police Service Commission, PSC, over who is statutority responsible for recruitment of personnel into the force.

The court ruled that it was the mandate of the PSC to recruit police personnel, with chairman of the PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, retd, declaring that the judgment was for the overall best interest of national security.

Arase said “the judgment simply and legally cements the resolution of the issue in a win-win situation for the two institutions which ordinarily cannot effectively function, and deliver on its respective mandates without the cooperation of each other.”

Making this known in a statement yesterday, spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “On July 11, 2023, the Supreme Court decided and laid to rest the contentious issue and controversy between the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, as to whose duty it is to recruit Constables for the Nigeria Police.

“In the judgment; the Supreme Court unequivocally pronounced the Police Service Commission as the agency statutorily mandated to do so.

“Prior to the judgment, efforts were already in process and at advanced stage towards amicable resolution of the issue between the two critical institutions, as it was highly embarrassing to government, and, indeed, other stakeholders for the duo which ought to work in harmony and mutuality to have engaged in such avoidable legal disputation over an issue that sought understanding, respect and compromise.

“It must be said and seen, therefore, that the judgment is delivered for the overall best interest of our national security, and goes to underscore the imperative need for harmonious working relationship and mutual trust amongst agencies of government.

“Consequently, it is important that all concerned de-escalate and eschew all forms of hostilities, misconceptions, preconceptions and prejudices against each other which were at the base of the hitherto characterizing of a no love lost relationship between the Commission and the NPF.”

Arase noted that the unnecessary imbrogilo impacted negatively on staff of Police Service Commission and officers as well as other ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Going forward, he announced that a Recruitment Board has been constituted, chaired by the Police Service Commission, with other relevant stakeholders as members, and will be inaugurated in no distant time.

“The Board will screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the public are recruited into the NPF, reflecting also the principle of federal character.”

”The imperativeness of peace, harmony and cordiality between the two institutions, according to him cannot be over-emphasized, as contemporary security provisioning has become more tasking than ever, and demands a robust policy guideline from the commission.

”This is to ensure that the “Nigeria Police Force is repositioned for greater efficiency and effectiveness in not only meeting up with the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear country, Nigeria, but also birthing a responsive, responsible and accountable police to our people.

“Peace is essential for growth and success of any institution in delivering on its mandate, and it is hoped that the Commission and NPF will continue to build and consolidate on the emerging trust, confidence and mutual respect,” he added.