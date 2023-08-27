Rwandan President, Kagame, hosts Nigerian governors to dinner

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, was among some other Nigerian Governors who were treated to a dinner by the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, in Kigali on Saturday.

The Governors were in that country for a three-day Executive Leadership Retreat sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

The theme of the retreat was, “Leadership in Shaping the Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World.”

A press statement by the Zamfara Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that President Paul Kagame participated in the closing session of the programme.

The statement said, “during the retreat, the governors were engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning, and socio-economic transformation, capping off with a candid private dialogue with President Kagame.

“To honour the visiting Governors from Nigeria, His Excellency, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame hosted them to a closing dinner.

“The dinner served as an avenue to strengthen relationships and collaborations between the government of Rwanda and Nigerian Government at the subnational level.”