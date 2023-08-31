Rwanda retires 12 generals, 1,013 military officers

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame has approved the retirement of 12 military generals and 1,013 military officers in the country.

The decision comes barely 48 hours after the military coup in Gabon that ousted President Ali Bongo from power.

According to a statement on the Rwanda Defense Force’s (RDF) official website on Wednesday, Kagame approved the retirement of 12 generals, including James Kabrebe, the senior presidential adviser on security matters.

“The president has also approved the retirement of 83 senior officials, 06 junior officers, 86 senior NCOS, 678 end-of-contract and 160 medical discharges.” The statement said

The senior military officers also include Gen Fred Ibingira, Lt Gen Charles Kayonga, Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, Maj Gen Martin Nzaramba, Maj Gen Eric Murokore, Maj Gen Augustin Turagara, Maj Gen Charles Karamba, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, Brig Gen Chris Murari, Brig Gen Didace Ndahiro, and Brig Gen Emmanuel Ndahiro.

In another statement on the RDF’s website, Kagame approved the promotion of 10 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel and appointed them as Brigade Commanders.