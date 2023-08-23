Rubiales faces calls to be sacked after ‘disgusting’ World Cup kiss

Spain’s women’s football league on Wednesday demanded Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales be sacked for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the country’s World Cup victory, describing his behaviour as “disgusting”.

“The Professional Women’s Football League has lodged a complaint with the President of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) after the very serious actions and behaviour of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, at the final of the Women’s World Cup, and is calling for his dismissal,” La Liga F said in a statement.

Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief Rubiales, 46, has been heavily criticised for planting a kiss on the lips of Hermoso following her team’s 1-0 triumph over England in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

“One of the greatest feats in the history of Spanish sport has been tainted by the embarrassing behaviour of the highest representative of Spanish football who, once again, and guided by his continuous and habitual desire for leadership, has revealed not to be up to the position he occupies,” added La Liga F in its statement.

“A boss grabbing his employee by the head and kissing her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated.

“It’s not just about the kiss. Celebrating the triumph on the presidential balcony while holding his genitals next to the queen is unacceptable and disgusting.”

That criticism was a reference to another incident on Sunday evening, broadcast around the world, which appeared to show Rubiales grab his genitals with both hands to celebrate Spain’s victory.

Less than two metres away were Spanish Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia who were also watching the match.

“It’s an incident which has entered the history of world sport and, more seriously still, will forever be linked to our national women’s team,” said La Liga F who described it as a moment of “unprecedented international disgrace for the ‘Spain brand’, for Spanish sport and for women’s football in the world”.