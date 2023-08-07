Home » News » Rowdy session as Senate divides over Keyamo
August 7, 2023

Rowdy session as Senate divides over Keyamo

Keyamo

…As Senate reminds Keyamo of accusing NASS of being corrupt and wanted to hijack the process of disbursement of N 52bn

…As Senate goes into a closed door session 

By Henry Umoru 

THERE was sharp  division among the Senators and q rowdy session on Monday during  the screening  of former  Minister  of  state,  Labour  and the Ministerial  Nominee from  Delta State,  Festus  Keyamo,  SAN.

Trouble started soon after the nominee  introduced  himself  and read his resume, just as he told the Senate that he fought for the right of the senate and  that he went to court and won a case to have the Upper  Chamber confirm the appointment of service chiefs, when the Deputy  Minority  Leader, Senator  Darlington  Nwokocha,  LP,  Abia  Central  rose at 1.37pm to raise a point of Order.

Nwokocha’s point of order was with regard to a matter in 2020 about the public works programme where the sum of 20 thousand Naira was appropriated to one thousand Nigerians in every local government area in the country.

Nwokacha cited section 88( 1b) of the 1999  constitution  as amended, just as he reminded  Keyamo of accusing the  National Assembly of being corrupt and wanted to hijack the process of disbursement of N 52 billion.

Section 88 says that each House of the National assembly has the power to investigate (a) any matter in respect of which it has the power to make laws; and (b) the conduct of any parastatal or official responsible for administering any Act of the National Assembly or in charge of disbursing funds. The section then says that this power to investigate is only exercisable for the purpose of enabling it (i.e. the Senate or the Reps) to (a) make laws on any matter within its legislative competence and correct defects in existing laws; and (b) expose corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of laws.

According to Nwokocha, Keyamo was invited to explain what happened in terms of the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries and the disbursement of the 52 billion, he told the Senate then that  the National Assembly is corrupt and wanted to hijack the process.

The furious Senator Nwokocha insisted  that the Senate will not tolerate a situation where government  appointees are not held accountable and he  moves a motion saying the screening of Keyamo should be stepped down.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe,  APGA, Abia South seconded the motion, saying  that the nominee rejected the summons of the Senate and House of  Representatives on the public works programme, just  as he supported that the screening of Keyamo be stepped down pending when he decides that the National Assembly has the rights to inquire about the working of a minister.

At 1.50 pm, the Senate is thrown into a rowdy session. At this point,  the  President  of  the  Senate, Senator  Godswill  Akpabio then  put the question to voice vote, he did not rule and the session became  rowdy as some lawmakers called  for a division.

Senator Akpabio was reluctant to agree for a division( a division means each Senator voting individually).

The Senate at the moment entered  into a closed door session.

The Majority Leader Senator  Opeyemi Bamidelem APC, Ekiti  Central called for a closed door session and seconded  by the Minority  Leader,  Senator  Simon  Davou  Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North. 

