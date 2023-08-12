Rotary Club provides wheelchairs for physically challenged, empowers widows, children

With the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians owing to the current removal of fuel subsidies and other related economic issues, the Rotary Club of Jos Central has empowered some residents in Jos Plateau state.

This was done during the investiture of Rotarian Kayode Olushola Fasua as the 41th President of Rotary club of Jos central, on Saturday 5th August 2023.



Rotarian Kayode Donated 10 grinding machines to widows, kitted 90 primary school pupils with school uniforms, bags, books and sandals, and provided 10 wheelchairs to individuals suffering from the aftermath of polio.



Rotarian Kayode Fasua, while delivering his speech, admonished the public to emulate what Rotarians are doing worldwide to eradicate poverty in communities.



He added that his goal as the 41st President of the Club is to restore hope and lend helping hand to the less privileged by focusing on the Rotary International areas of focus which is Water, sanitation and Hygiene, Environment, Maternal and Child health, Basic education and literacy, disease prevention and treatment, Economic and community development, peace building and conflict resolution.



On his part, Governor of Plateau state, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Mr Samuel Jatau, pledged his continuous support to the Rotary club and applauded Rotary club of Jos central for their service to humanity.



Highlight of the occasion was the induction of thirteen (13) New members into the Club and Donations to humanity.



Meanwhile, some noted names present at the investiture of Rotarian Kayode olushola Fasua as the 41th president of Rotary club of Jos central are Deji of Akure Kingdom; Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, CFR, Representative of the Gbong Gwom of Jos , Rotarian Dr. James Neminebor (President of ANAN) as the chairman of the occasion, Mr Bola Oyebade (Past District Governor 9110) as the quest speaker, Rotarians and guests, among others.