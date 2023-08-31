Rotarians Converge in Sapele for Public Image and Membership Seminar

By Paul Olayemi

Rotary International District 9141 at the weekend witnessed a remarkable gathering of Rotarians from across the region as they flocked to Sapele, Delta State, for the highly anticipated 2023/2024 Public Image and Membership seminar.

The event, was aimed at equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively showcase the Rotary brand and attract new members to the esteemed club.

Leading the charge was the District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Rotarian Emeke Utebor, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard. He emphasized the seminar’s objective of enhancing participants’ understanding of the Rotary brand and its potential to transform lives. The ultimate goal, he stressed, was to extend Rotary’s reach and impact by welcoming new members into the fold.

The seminar witnessed the presence of numerous past Presidents, Public Image officers, Membership officers, and Rotarians from Rotary International District 9141.

Their collective presence made a resounding statement, underscoring their commitment to promoting Rotary’s values and mission. With unwavering attention, these dedicated individuals absorbed invaluable insights from the club trainers, who imparted knowledge on leveraging the Rotary brand effectively and attracting like-minded individuals to join their noble cause.

Rotarian Emeke Utebor, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, urged participants to utilize the knowledge gained during the seminar to instill hope in the world and share Rotary’s inspiring stories with their respective communities. He revealed a concerning fact that many club Public Image chairmen fail to use the proper Rotary logo, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and adherence to the organization’s visual identity. The seminar, he assured, would rectify this by acquainting attendees with the Rotary brand center and the correct usage of Rotary symbols.

Highlighting Rotary’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity, Rotarian Utebor emphasized that the organization would continue seeking sustainable solutions for those in need within their mandate areas. He extended an earnest appeal to compassionate Nigerians to join Rotary International in their noble endeavors, fostering a spirit of unity and collective action.

The seminar’s esteemed trainers included Past Assistant Governor Ibim Semenitari, as well as Rotarians Felix Nwokolo and Ese Agbatutu, among others. These seasoned professionals imparted invaluable skills to the participants, equipping them with the tools necessary to effectively communicate Rotary’s message through electronic and social media platforms.

Rotarians who attended the seminar expressed their gratitude to Rotary International District 9141 for providing them with this invaluable opportunity to deepen their understanding of Rotary’s principles and practices. The focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion in recent years has served as a wellspring of inspiration, empowering Rotarians to increase membership and establish new clubs, thereby expanding Rotary’s impact and influence.

In conclusion, the 2023/2024 Public Image and Membership seminar held in Sapele, Delta State, proved to be a resounding success. Rotarians from Rotary International District 9141 left the event armed with newfound knowledge and skills, ready to champion Rotary’s cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the less fortunate. As Rotary continues to forge ahead, its unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope, attracting more compassionate individuals to join their noble mission.