ROODI congratulates Ajuri on appointment as Presidency spokesperson

By Otu Nkpodet

The Chairman of Rivers of Our Dreams Initiative (ROODI), Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has congratulated Ajuri Ngelale on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

In a statement, Dr Gborogbosi expressed the confidence that Ajuri Ngelale will use his wealth of experience as a communication expert to support President Tinubu to build a prosperous Nigeria by achieving a renewed hope.

He noted that at this challenging time, the nation needs experienced technocrats and hands-on professionals such as Ngelale who will communicate government policies effectively, and give robust feedback to government on policy implementation in order to drive good governance.

Speaking further, the Chairman advised Ngelale to continue to be strategic in discharging his official duties, especially as “we are in a refreshing era where the populace are looking for more involvement in governance, and government needs to speak the language of the people through grassroot media and publicity.”

Dr Gborogbosi stated that Rivers of Our Dreams Initiative (ROODI) being an NGO that promotes good leadership, economic development, peace and social integration, is keen to collaborate with government to create jobs through grassroots branding, leadership, and digital skills training programs.

He expressed thanks to President Tinubu for finding Ngelale, a Rivers State son worthy of the strategic and sensitive role of official spokesperson, media and publicity adviser to the president.