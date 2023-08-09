Ronaldo penalty goal powers Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup final

By Ayobami Okerinde

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached his first final for Al-Nassr after scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win over Al-Shorta of Iraq.

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward scored a 75th-minute penalty after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box.

Ronaldo will play in his first final since moving to the club in January.

The goal was his fourth in successive games in the competition as his side prepares for the new Saudi Pro League season, which starts on Friday.

Al-Nassr will face another Saudi opponent, Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab, in the final on Saturday.