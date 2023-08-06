Ronaldo on target in Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Raja Club Athlectic

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal in Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic in the Quarterfinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring in the 19th minute from the edge of the box after a pass from teammate Anderson Talisca.

Sultan Al-Ghannam doubled Al Nassr’s lead in the 29th minute with a fine low finish inside the box after a brilliant lofted pass from Al-Khaibari.

Just minutes before the end of the first half, Ivory Coast international Seko Fofana scored the third goal from a fine cross by former Manchester United full-back Alex Telles.

Raja Club Athletic pulled one back in the 41st minute after Al Nassr defender Abdullah Madu deflected the ball into his own net.

The goal is Ronaldo’s third in the competition, as he’s just two wins away from lifting his first trophy after joining in January.

Al Nassr will now play Iraqi champions Al-Shorta SC in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Abha.