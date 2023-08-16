Romeo Lavia, Deivid Washington set for Chelsea medicals today, Olise upcoming

Michael Olise

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Santos striker Deivid Washington will both complete medicals at Chelsea today.

The teenage duo will sign for Chelsea with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise also on the way, if he can pass medical checks amid injury after the Blues triggered his £35 million release clause on Tuesday.

According to Evening Standard, Lavia is due at Cobham after a £53 million deal was agreed with Southampton on Tuesday night, with a further £5 million potentially payable in add-ons, rising to £58m.

The 19-year-old Belgian international is set to become the second signing the Blues have made in that position this week, following the British record £115 million signing of Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have the teenager in his squad for Sunday’s trip to West Ham as Lavia will soon undergo a medical.

Brazilian striker Deivid Washington will also have a medical at Chelsea on Wednesday ahead of his move from Santos worth £17m.

Washington will cost an initial £13m with another £4m possibly due in add-ons and he is expected to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old scored in his opening two games in the Brasileirao but has made just nine appearances for Santos.

Chelsea are considering whether or not to send the Brazilian teenager on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, who are part of a newly-built multi-club model under parent company BlueCo.

Similarly, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Micheal Olise who is expected to join the club in the coming days if he can pass a medical.

The 21-year-old winger is currently expected to be out until September after tearing his hamstring at the Under-21 European Championship with France over the summer.