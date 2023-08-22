Road Worthiness: FCT impounds 20 cars, to crush 15 motorbikes

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has impounded no fewer than 20 vehicles for not being road worthy.

This was as the administration also disclosed that it would crush the 15 motorcycles impounded alongside the vehicles.

Head, Operations, at the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS, Deborah Osho disclosed this on Tuesday during a routine clean up exercise along Area 1 through Apo bridge as well as major road corridors within Apo, Gudu, Galadimawa and Lokogoma areas.

According the her, the administration is resolved to rid Abuja of the menace of illegal motor parks, tricycles, commercial motorcycles and vehicles that are not road worthy in order to improve the safety of lives and property in the city.

She said; “What we are doing today is just part of the ongoing general clean up of the city. So, it is in continuation of what we have been doing for some weeks now. Yet, the city is littered with a lot of dirt and negativities.

“We went after illegal motor parks- that is those who are parking in unauthorized places; we went after commercial motorcycles that are not allowed in the city. This will pass a message to Abuja residents that negativity is not allowed. All manner of traffic offences and nuisances are not allowed. We should respect traffic laws and we will find it easy”.

On his part, Secretary Command and Control, FCTA, Peter Olumuji, said clearing of all form of nuisances, will bring about security of lives and property in the long run, which is what the residents of FCT want.