RMZ releases new single ‘Abeg’

Fast rising Hip-Hop artiste, Ramsey Ginani, professionally known as RMZ, is a rising voice in the Nigerian music scene. The Abuja-based music act who recently released his latest song, ‘Abeg,’ is pulling his weight within the Drill music community where he thrives. His discography boasts an impressive catalogue of collaborations including duets with Zilla Oaks, Psycho YP, Tomi Obanure, among others.

“‘Abeg’ was inspired by the idea of self-discovery and the journey of growth and empowerment. I wanted to create music that not only moves people, but also serves as a source of motivation and empowerment for anyone who listens to it,” he explains.

Reflecting on his journey to rap music, the Delta-State born artiste said “My love for music started at a young age, but I officially dabbled into it during my teenage years. It was a rollercoaster of a come-up, filled with hard work, persistence, and moments of self-discovery. I saw people perform at shows and pictured myself being in that position some day. Now I’m building my confidence and audience along the way.”

Despite his challenges as an independent artiste, RMZ stated that his dedication to his art is a strong motivation to keep him going.

“As an artiste, the support and love from my fans and audience have been my driving force. Their feedback, encouragement, and connection to my music keep me going and fuel my passion to create even more meaningful art.”

With an extended play in the works, RMZ is set to make a mark in the Nigerian hip-hop music scene.

“I’m currently working on an exciting body of work, an EP that’s close to my heart. It delves deep into the themes of self-expression and empowerment, with a blend of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.”

He further emphasized his vision to “create music that create positive impact, inspire others, as well as build a strong community of like-minded individuals who appreciate the power of music.”