Rivers varsity bans sale of textbooks, warns students against sorting

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, has placed a total ban on the compulsory sale of textbooks by lecturers to students for scores.

This is as the university warned students against use of money to buy marks, noting that the anti-sorting committee of the institution has been reactivated.

The institution, however, warned that anyone caught violating either of the decisions would be punished accordingly.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Okechukwu Onuchuku, spoke, yesterday, during an interactive session with the students at the school’s main auditorium.

Onuchuku stressed the ban on the compulsory sale of textbooks and other forms of extortion by the lecturers, charging academic staff members to make available the sources of their teaching resources to the students.

He urged the students to report any lecturer, who violates the order to him, advising the students not to make themselves vulnerable to the lecturers by not studying hard.

Onuchuku said: “Anybody that forces you to buy textbooks or harasses you to pay money to pass an examination, report him to me. Your parents sent you here to study, do not allow it to waste.”

Vice-Chancellor revealed the institution’s plan to build perimeter fences around all female hostels in the institution, noting that the move was to consolidate the security of its students.