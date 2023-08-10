Rivers moves to decongest prisons, release 22 inmates

By Davies Iheamnachor

In efforts to decongested the over polluted prisons in Rivers State, the state government has released 22 inmates and asked them to leave the facility immediately.

The 22 inmates, who are serving at Ahoada and Port Harcourt Nigerian Correctional facilities and had had their fines fully paid by Rivers State Government, where asked to go home and sin no more.

It is worthy to note that the 22 inmates released have had their cases determined and were given option of fines below one million naira.

Speaking during the exercise at the Port Harcourt Correctional Center, Chief Magistrate, Rita Oguguo, said the release of the inmates is part of efforts of the State government to decongest the correctional facilities.

Oguguo, who presented the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi revealed that the gesture by the state government is part of resolution of a meeting between the Minister of Interior and governors of the states towards decongesting Nigeria Correctional facilities.

She advised the beneficiaries to be responsible citizens to the society, stating that they may not be lucky to have the opportunity given to them if they are found in the prison again.

However, in his goodwill message, the state comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Center, Alex Oditah, commended the Rivers State government and state judiciary for their continuous effort aimed at decongesting the facilities.