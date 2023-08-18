Rivers judiciary moves to safeguard lives of judges, workers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Judiciary worried over the safety and welfare of its judges and other workers have commenced intensive training for its drivers, orderlies and protocol officers attacked to judicial officers.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi stressed that the training of judiciary staffs would enhance speedy justice delivery and promote efficiency in the implementation of rule of law in the nation’s Judiciary system.

Amadi reassured that training and retraining of judicial staffs of the State judiciary would continue to be top priority in his administration for efficient and effective Judiciary service delivery.

The CJ spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while declaring open a-two-day workshop organised for the auxiliary Judiciary staff members of the judiciary, including Drivers, Orderlies and Protocol Officers with theme, “Enhancing the performance of the Judiciary workers for effective and efficient”.

Amadi, who was represented by Justice Tomunoigoni Susan-Orji described Drivers, Orderlies and protocol officers as essential workers who play crucial roles in the administration of justice, adding that the training was organised to attain effectiveness and safety in the judiciary system.

He said: “Our lives are entrusted on their hands especially the drivers who drive us, although, without God there is nothing we can do. the Orderlies and Protocol guard are first in the hands of God Almighty, they are also partly in the hands of the drivers, Orderlies and Protocol Officers, hence the training to enhance performance and efficiency becomes very important and reasonable.”

Earlier, the Administrator of Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute, Port Harcourt, Justice Anwuri Ken-Chikwere, who was represented by Loretta Okezie Esq, opined that the drivers, Orderlies and Protocol Officers are important part of the judicial service delivery, adding that at the end of the two days training the beneficiaries of the training are expected to be better behaved and be more efficient on their job performances.