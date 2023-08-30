Rivers gov’t to strengthen primary health care system

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Government has tasked its Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare system to make concerted efforts to strengthen the first layer of the health care delivery system in the state.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu gave this admonition during the 2nd Quarter meeting of the Rivers State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, yesterday, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Odu tasked the Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, which she described as a multidisciplinary and multi sectorial body to concretize their efforts in the healthcare delivery system in the State.

Odu, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, noted that the primary healthcare system is important in the nation and that the immunization is an aspect of the primary health care, urging the team to work hard to reduce the burden of preventable diseases.

She said: “As you are aware Primary Healthcare is the pivot of the Healthcare delivery system in the country. Immunization component of the Primary Healthcare is very crucial; this underscores the reason for the establishment of this committee.

“Let us be one of the States of pride when it comes to immunization in the country by meeting our set targets.

“Development can only thrive in a healthy and peaceful community; I therefore urge all hands to be on deck in ensuring we reduce the burden on vaccine preventable diseases nationally. The elections are over it is now time for governance, we need your prayers and commitment so we can deliver on the benefits of democracy.”