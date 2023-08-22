Rivers govt seals church, as police arrest cleric over electrocution of five workers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, RSSAA, sealed the premises of a new generation church at Rumuosi Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state over the electrocution of five youths on Monday.

It was gathered that the church owned the metal structure that caused electrocution of the five youths.

It was also gathered that operatives of the state police command had arrested the assistant pastor of the church following the incident.

Five persons were Monday electrocuted while erecting a metal structure that would be used for placing the church’s signages, whereas four others who were part of the team of nine youths are still hospitalized.

The billboard metal frame had touched the live high-tension wire while the nine youths were making efforts to mount it.

It was gathered that following the incident, yesterday, officials from RSSAA sealed off the premises of the church that owns the billboard, pending outcome of ongoing investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that police had picked the assistant pastor of the church.

Iringe-Koko said investigation into the incident was still going on, adding that the arrested person would assist the police in the process.

The Managing Director, RSSAA, Tony Okeha, said the church and the nine people, who attempted to mount the Billboard did not seek government approval before the act.

Okeha said: “They do not have any approval from the agency. We have spent time warning people against illegal activities such as this. We regret what has happened but this will serve as a deterrent that people should learn how to do things the proper way.

“The agency regulates what billboard structures should be erected where and whether it will cause visual blind or accident and all such consequences. We go out every day to remove illegal structures because of where they are erected and because of the low standard.”

He warned people erecting billboards without the agency’s authorisation to stop forthwith, adding that anyone arrested would be punished.