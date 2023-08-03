Rivers APC denies statement faulting Wike’s ministerial nomination

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied a statement faulting the ministerial nomination of the state’s immediate past governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Darlington Nwauju, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday, countering the earlier statement in Abuja, wherein the party had conceded that Wike was in APC to protect his personal interest.

Nwauju noted that the earlier statement from Abuja did not emanate from him, adding he is not aware and did not sign it.

He said some persons, for their personal reasons, prepared the statement without his knowledge, adding that he does not have anything personal with the ministerial nomination and screening of Wike.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a fabricated statement credited to my office and purportedly issued today in Abuja.

“A careful appraisal of the so-called statement will reveal that it was not originally signed off with my name, office and date.

“May I reiterate the fact that the issue pertaining Rivers State APC and the nomination of the immediate past governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, as minister of the Federal Republic, is neither personal nor a do-or-die (affair).

“It is disheartening for any individual or group to impersonate my office in pursuit of personal vendetta.”