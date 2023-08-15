Rising Afrobeat star Success Muzik set to release ‘Dirty Mindset’ EP

Success Muzik

Lagos native, Paul Dayo, known by his stage name Success Muzik, is making waves in the music industry as both an Afrobeat artist and a talented songwriter.

Under his own record label, Successful Muzik, he’s carving out his unique space and gearing up for a significant milestone – the release of his EP titled “Dirty Mindset” on August 25.

Success Muzik’s EP promises to be a captivating blend of themes, delving into lifestyle, love, romance, and the gritty streets. With his finger on the pulse of relatable experiences, his music taps into the heart of what it means to be human in today’s dynamic world.

“My goal is to stand out, build a musical empire, and empower and support people in every aspect of life,” Success Muzik shares, highlighting his larger-than-life aspirations that go beyond just music.

Asked about his inspiration to pursue his current occupation, Success Muzik humbly attributes it to his God-given talent: “It’s a blessing for me to have the opportunity to share it with the people,” he says, emphasizing his gratitude for the platform he has.

Like any journey, Success Muzik’s path has seen its share of challenges. However, he views challenges as stepping stones rather than obstacles.

“Challenges are just work in progress, always praying for the best outcome,” he says with an optimistic outlook.

When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Success Muzik proudly points to having the courage to chase his dreams. His journey embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination.

For those aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Success Muzik offers simple yet profound advice: “Keep working, never give up, and be prepared for the best.” His words reflect the dedication and discipline required to succeed in any field.

At the core of his beliefs, Success Muzik’s personal motto resonates: “It’s ok to be different.” With this philosophy, he encourages authenticity and self-expression, both in his music and in life.

As the release date for his “Dirty Mindset” EP approaches, Success Muzik stands poised to captivate audiences with his fresh perspective, relatable themes, and unapologetic authenticity.

His journey is a testament to the power of chasing dreams and embracing uniqueness.