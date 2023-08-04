Reyenieju hails Ibori at 65, says he remains an Icon

Ibori

The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, has congratulated the former governor of Delta State Chief James Ibori, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Reyenieju in a congratulatory said “It is with great pleasure that I celebrate your 65th birthday, a special occasion that marks your remarkable contributions to the development and progress of Delta State. Your visionary leadership and tireless efforts have left a lasting impact on the state, laying a strong foundation for a better Delta.



“Throughout your career, you exemplified wisdom, integrity, and dedication in both the political and business realms. Your accomplishments, as well as your respect and admiration among Deltans and across the nation, speak volumes about your leadership and commitment to public service.



“As you mark this milestone, I want to express our deepest admiration and sincere gratitude for your unwavering service to the people of Delta State. Your legacy of progress and transformation will continue to inspire generations to come.



“I wish you good health, endless joy, and success in all your future endeavors. May this day be filled with love, laughter, and the warm embrace of your loved ones”.