Reward loyalty, hard work, Taraba APC youths beg Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The All Progressives Congress, APC, youths of Taraba state, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reward loyalty, dedication, hard work and commitment.

The youths, in a save our soul message, on Monday, appealed to President Tinubu to consider for appointment a one-time President of the Ahmadu Bello University Students’ Union Government and National Convention Chairman National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Mohammed Bello Mustapha, who made tremendous sacrifice for his election.

They also noted that Mustapha fondly called Barr. MB Mustapha, has contributed a lot for the party for several years, hence deserved to be rewarded with appointment.

The youth group in the statement alleged that some APC elements that worked against the party in the February 25 Presidential election in the state have hijacked everything because of their connection in Abuja

The statement was signed by Alhaji Bashir Bakari, the representative of party’s chairmen in council; Hon. Bello Muhammad Hassan, one of the representatives of ward chairmen; Hon. Bello Muhammad Hassan, one of the representatives of youths and women in the party, among others.

They also congratulated President Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to the statement, the need to draw the president’s attention to “years of broken promises” to youths of the party in the state has become necessary.

It pointed out that the President’s pro-democracy struggle, as well as sacrifices at other times for new hands to emerge within the spheres of Lagos politics can be likened to the case of Mustapha.

Listing the roles in which MB Mustapha had served, the most recent of which was as Secretary and Legal Adviser of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the state, the youths disclosed that a fully-equipped situation room was “manned, handled and successfully coordinated” by him, positing that it was one of the reasons APC in Taraba was able to surpass all expectations to score about 30% of the total votes cast in the presidential polls.

“It is therefore safe to say that the engine room of the APC during the Presidential elections was Barrister MB Mustapha,” the statement said.

It expressed shock that “people who have longer legs have outrun him to Abuja to receive reward for what they actually did not work for.

“Rubbing this obvious shortchange of a young man on us collectively totally kills the morale of the younger elements in our political party to work assiduously for future successes.

“Your Excellency, this letter is not borne out of a spirit of un-sportsmanship because we do understand that Mr. President reserves the rights under Section 147 to choose Ministers from the 36 states of the federation.

“We are emboldened to report this act that shortchanges a hardworking individual because we believe you can right the wrongs of the years past just as you have for the first time since 1999, considered, recognized and included the Abuja aborigines into your cabinet,” the statement added.

Recalling the several instances, Mustapha was prevailed upon to step aside for other leaders, it mentioned positions where he served to include as pioneer National Youth Leader of The Buhari Organization (TBO), 2001; Member/Secretary, Ekiti State 2018 Governorship Screening Committee; Member 2022 House of Representative Screening Committee; Chairman National Assembly Primary Election Appeals Committee, Plateau State, 2022; Member, APC/PCC North-East Contact and Mobilization Committee; North-East Chairman and Taraba State Coordinator Tinubu Lungu-Lungu Movement; Coordinator, TINUBU/SHETTIMA APC/PCC Support Groups in Taraba state for the 2023 General Elections among others.

The youths added “our prayer is that this young man whose hardwork, loyalty, dedication, commitment and sacrifices cannot be disputed by any member of the APC family both at the state and the National level who is properly informed of the undercurrents within the party during the last Presidential/National Assembly elections, ought to be recognized and compensated adequately, to serve as encouragement to the millions of genuine followers of our great party who are disenchanted by the current happenings within the party at the national level”.