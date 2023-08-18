Revenue Collection: FCT to address stakeholders’ concerns

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service FCT-IRS has declared its readiness to address all concerns raised by stakeholders with regards to the harmonized revenue Collection template recently agreed to by the FCT Administration and its six Area Councils.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding MoU on revenue harmonization with Kuje Area Council in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, clarified that as the project takes shape, stakeholders are encouraged to ask questions and the Service is committed to providing answers, addressing concerns and fostering greater understanding

While reaffirming that the ongoing harmonization drive in the FCT is a marathon not a sprint, Abdullahi said the signed MoU between FCT-IRS and Kuje Area Council will provide stakeholders with a clear framework outlining their respective roles and shared responsibilities.

He said it would also serve both as a template and a beacon of hope, demonstrating the possibilities when organizations collaborate.

He said; “This is not just about Kuje, it is a template and beacon of hope on what can be achieved when organizations come together. And I will also have to say here that all concerns are valid and that is why we are here. We will continue to engage major stakeholders and continue to clarify issues that are a bit concerning and clarify according to the law and every stakeholder has a reason to ask questions.

“This is new. I always say harmonization is a marathon, so there will be challenges along the way but with determination and integrity that we have shown around the process, there is honesty. So any body that has concerns, the channels for clarifying these concerns are always open and the service does not know it all so we are also open to guidance and clarification as well.

“As we embark on this harmonization journey I want to assure all residents of the city that every contributed kobo will be accounted for and used judiciously.

“We are leveraging technology, partnerships and international best practices and good practices to ensure that our processes remain top notch,” he stated.

The FCT-IRS commended the FCTA Permanent Secretary,, Mr Adesola Olusade for his dedication and support throughout this journey adding that his unwavering commitment has been a source of hope and inspiration

Abdullahi also lauded the Executive Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mr. Abdullahi Sabo, for his determination and steadfastness in supporting the Harmonisation process.

In his remarks, Mr. Sabo, affirmed Kuje Area Council’s confidence in the capacity of the FCT-IRS to handle revenue collection on their behalf.

Mr. Adesola Olusade, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, who witnessed the signing of the MoU, emphasised that this journey towards harmonisation and ease of doing business began years ago, in 2012.

“Today, I am fulfilled. The journey towards harmonisation and ease of doing business started as way back as 2012. Efforts to conclude it had been very challenging because of lack of mutual trust and inadequate team work for the implementation.

“In 2012, we didn’t have FCT-IRS and the Service came to be as a creation of the law in 2015 and had to grapple with tilting problems before it became eventually operational in 2018.

“Therefore, harmonizing revenue collection is not amounting to concession, the task before FCT-IRS is to collect the revenue on behalf of other revenue agencies and area councils and remit it to them in accountable and transparent manner,” he explained.