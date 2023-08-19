Restore power to Bazoum, save Niger from crisis — Nigeriens in Kano tell coupists

Bazoum

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Nigeriens residing in Kano on Saturday staged a peaceful protest with an appeal to the Niger Coupists to restore power back to the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum in order to save the country from plunging into crisis.

Leading the protest, Lawalli Mamman Barmo also appealed to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to explore the option of dialogue to ensure power is restored back to Bazoum but not military invasion.

Barmo said the reason behind the peaceful protest was to show their concern over what is happening in their country, and to show their support for President Bazoum who is the democratically elected president.

He urged the ‘coup De tat’ Leader and his cabinet to hand over power to Bazoum as a matter of urgency.

“We ask without conditions, the release of His Excellency, President, Mr. President of the Republic of, Legitimately elected by the sovereign people of Niger, as well as his family and all other kidnapped persons,” Barmo said.

He further applauded Bazoum on his multiple efforts of capacity building to develop human and capital resources, noting that during his period as president, Nigerien people witnessed political, economic and social development.

“We should always remember that prior to the military intervention in Niger Republic, Country under president Bazoum experiencing a growth in peace, economy and political development.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions in support of the overthrown president.

Some of inscription on the placards reads, “we are in support of Bazoum” “please ECOWAS restore power to Bazoum” among others.