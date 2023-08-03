Restore democracy in Niger through dialogue not force – ACF tells ECOWAS

A general view of billowing smoke as supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey on July 27, 2023. – The head of Niger’s armed forces on July 27, 2023 said he endorsed a declaration by troops who overnight announced they had taken power after detaining the country’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. “The military command of the Nigerien armed forces… has decided to subscribe to the declaration by the defence and security forces… in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces,” said a statement signed by armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa. (Photo by – / AFP)

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has supported the position to restore democratic rule in Niger Republic but called on the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to tow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and not force, in resolving the current impasse in Niger.

The ACF said doing so would be in the interest of peaceful coexistence with their brotherly neighbour and stability of the ECOWAS region.

This was contained in a statement issued by Murtala M. Aliyu (Mutawallen Gombe), the Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

The statement reads in parts: “Addressing the Crisis in Niger Republic. The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) joins the United Nations, African Union AU and ECOWAS to condemn in strong terms the 26th July 2023 military coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger led by Brigadier General Abdoulrahame Tchiani calling for the restoration of democratic governance in that country.”

‘In a Communiqué issued at the end of the 51st Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the Political Situation in Niger held in Abuja on 30th July 2023 under the current Chairman President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the ECOWAS Leaders gave a one week ultimatum for the coupists to return power to the democratically elected President Muhammadou Bazoum or face a range of sanctions including, among others, economic, land and overflight blockade already imposed or military intervention.”

“The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) however views with concern the unfolding events in Nigeria’s immediate neighbour, Republic of Niger and the potential impact on the region. Nigeria and Niger share a long historical boarder of more than one thousand five hundred kilometers with families, communities sharing common facilities including farmlands, markets, cultural bonds and languages for many centuries predating the Trans Saharan Trade and colonial times.”

“The two countries have enjoyed harmonious brotherly and mutually beneficial inter communal relationships from time immemorial. The measures being contemplated should have taken into consideration the historical antecedents and mutual interests of the two countries and weighed the consequences of the use of force.”

“While the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, recognises the ECOWAS position to bring pressure to bear on the coupists but nevertheless the military option shouldn’t be a prerequisite for Nigeria’s and the Community’s continuing efforts to enthrone democracy in the region in the 21st century. Certainly not an adventure to be led by Nigeria.Democracy has taken root in Nigeria and her leadership role has inspired many countries in ECOWAS to embrace democratic governance structure.”

“We shouldn’t throw that away for some misadventure against our brothers and sisters on the other side prejudicial to our Non -interference in a country’s internal affairs posture and attendant legal implications. ECOWAS is a shining example of a functional Regional Economic Cooperation (REC) on the Continent which should be sustained. We believe the peaceful relations with our boarder communities and stability of the entire region should be paramount.”

“A military intervention might yield temporary solution but the repercussions on Nigeria as a leader and the regional body would impact negatively on future relations and a herculean task to rebuild.”

“The ACF supports the position to restore democratic rule in Niger but calls on the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government under the able Chairmanship President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to tow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and certainly not force, in resolving the current impasse in Niger in the interest of peaceful coexistence with our brotherly neighbour and stability of the ECOWAS region.”